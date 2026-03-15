Virgin Voyages introduces onboard Indian Restaurant on Valiant Lady named for Richard Branson’s grandmother

Virgin Voyages is launching Ariya, a new modern Indian restaurant, exclusively aboard Valiant Lady in May 2026 following the ship’s scheduled dry dock. Created in partnership with celebrity chef and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan, the restaurant will serve as a dinner-only “culinary sanctuary” that transforms the existing Razzle Dazzle space each evening.

Developed with Indie Culinaire by Chef Maneet Chauhan, the menu focuses on regional Indian flavors reimagined with contemporary flair. Ariya will seat approximately 220 guests. By day, the venue continues to operate as Razzle Dazzle for breakfast and brunch. The interior draws from India spice markets with semi private dining space.

The menu will include Lamb Shank Biryani Goan Curried Mussels Malabar Coconut Crab Cake Puffed Rice and Avocado Chaat and Tandoori Pistachio Crusted Snapper. Bar cocktails will include Maharani Morning Golden Hour Spritz and Saffron and Silk with curated wine list Indian small batch spirits and chai tea service.

Like other Virgin Voyages specialty restaurants, dining at Ariya is included in the voyage fare with no additional cover charge. The restaurant is named after Richard Branson’s great-great-grandmother, Ariya, who was originally from the coastal town of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Valiant Lady is scheduled for dry dock from May 9 to May 25, 2026. The ship is expected to return to service on May 25, 2026, departing from Rome for a 6-night “Amalfi Coast, Cannes & Ibiza” itinerary.

In addition to Ariya, the dry dock will include updates to The Roundabout (the ship’s central hub), routine maintenance, and refreshed public spaces.

This launch follows the successful introduction of other ship-exclusive concepts in the fleet, such as Lucky Lotus (Chinese-inspired) on Scarlet Lady and Rojo (Spanish tapas) on Brilliant Lady

Nirmal Saverimuttu shared “Ariya is the next chapter in our food and beverage collection that we’ve been building with real intention since day one. Every restaurant we open is a statement about what we believe dining at sea can be, and Ariya says something we haven’t said before.”

“Indian cuisine, done with this level of craft and this much heart, belongs on Valiant Lady. Sailors who’ve sailed with us before will understand immediately why this belongs here. For those who haven’t, Ariya might be the reason they book.”

Chef Levi Mezick shared “Indian cuisine is finally getting the global recognition it has always deserved and our Sailors get to experience it at its best, with Chef Maneet. The spice combinations alone will surprise people. That’s the goal: to make every sailor at that table think, ‘I didn’t know food could do that.’”