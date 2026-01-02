Waterford Crystal features in New York’s New Year celebrations

Trending
A brand new Waterford Crystal ball completed its debut drop in Times Square, New York on new year’s night. Crafted in Waterford, Ireland, the triangular crystal panels symbolises Irish heritage on a global stage. This event continued a long-standing tradition that showcases Waterford’s renowned craftsmanship.

In previous years, Waterford Crystal has supplied panels for the iconic ball, but this marks the introduction of a completely new design. Artisans in Waterford spent months creating the intricate pieces, which incorporate advanced LED technology for dazzling effects. The ball weighs over 5,400 kilograms and measures nearly four metres in diameter.

During the countdown, millions watch the descent, indirectly promoting Waterford as a visitor destination. Tourism officials hope the exposure encourages travellers to visit the House of Waterford Crystal tour in the city. 

