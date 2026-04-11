Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Waterford launches new food tours
Silvia Salvana and David Foskin of Sunny South Yeast Bakery, Paul Ryan of Barefoot Farm, Chef Luis Martin of MARA Restaurant, Stan Power of The Reg Bar and Butcher Jon Toy of Meat Jon, who have come together to launch three immersive food tours,
Silvia Salvana and David Foskin of Sunny South Yeast Bakery, Paul Ryan of Barefoot Farm, Chef Luis Martin of MARA Restaurant, Stan Power of The Reg Bar and Butcher Jon Toy of Meat Jon, who have come together to launch three immersive food tours,

Waterford launches new food tours

0
By on Food & B
  • TasteWaterford.ie has introduced the Waterford City Select Taste Tour, Waterford Heritage Taste Tour and Mountain Splendour Taste Tour.
  • The City Select tour has included coffee cupping on Coffee House Lane and tastings at Momo Restaurant and Carter’s Chocolate Café.
  • The Heritage tour has featured the Viking Triangle and a main course at Momo Restaurant with craft beer.
  • The Mountain Splendour tour has incorporated foraging in Crough Wood and visits to local farms with Comeragh mountain lamb.
  • Tour prices have ranged from €70 to €110 per person.

TasteWaterford.ie has launched three new food tours in Waterford. The tours have brought visitors through the city’s streets and surrounding landscapes since April 2026. The experiences have combined history, heritage and local flavours.

See also  ‘Oh Rory’ – Irish gastronomy figures respond to McIlroy comments about Irish food

The Waterford City Select Taste Tour has operated as a three-hour walking experience led by Pamela Flanagan with tastings at five venues. The Waterford Heritage Taste Tour has offered an evening guided by Stíofán Mac Cárthaigh that has included the House of Waterford Crystal and Mara restaurant. The Mountain Splendour Taste Tour has taken guests into the Comeragh and Knockmealdown Mountains with foraging and farm visits led by Johnny Landers.

Each tour has highlighted Waterford’s culinary traditions from Viking and Huguenot influences to modern producers. Prices have ranged from €70 to €110 per person. The tours have focused on storytelling through local ingredients and the people behind them.

See also  Dublin's restaurants feel cost of fuel protests

Richard Povey shared “a compelling portrait of Waterford as a destination where food, history and landscape are deeply intertwined.”

Related posts:

Mark Lee CEO of SyscoSysco Ireland expands its Meals and More programme MEET Marek Zboril news head chef at Heritage hotel Sarah O’Donnell Ryan GM of the Rotunda FoundtiionRotunda Foundation reopens historic Dublin venue, The Pillar Room Jim O'Toole CEO of Bord BiaBord Bia Saint Patrick’s day campaign covers 40m countries
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.