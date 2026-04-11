Waterford launches new food tours

TasteWaterford.ie has introduced the Waterford City Select Taste Tour, Waterford Heritage Taste Tour and Mountain Splendour Taste Tour.

The City Select tour has included coffee cupping on Coffee House Lane and tastings at Momo Restaurant and Carter’s Chocolate Café.

The Heritage tour has featured the Viking Triangle and a main course at Momo Restaurant with craft beer.

The Mountain Splendour tour has incorporated foraging in Crough Wood and visits to local farms with Comeragh mountain lamb.

Tour prices have ranged from €70 to €110 per person.

TasteWaterford.ie has launched three new food tours in Waterford. The tours have brought visitors through the city’s streets and surrounding landscapes since April 2026. The experiences have combined history, heritage and local flavours.

The Waterford City Select Taste Tour has operated as a three-hour walking experience led by Pamela Flanagan with tastings at five venues. The Waterford Heritage Taste Tour has offered an evening guided by Stíofán Mac Cárthaigh that has included the House of Waterford Crystal and Mara restaurant. The Mountain Splendour Taste Tour has taken guests into the Comeragh and Knockmealdown Mountains with foraging and farm visits led by Johnny Landers.

Each tour has highlighted Waterford’s culinary traditions from Viking and Huguenot influences to modern producers. Prices have ranged from €70 to €110 per person. The tours have focused on storytelling through local ingredients and the people behind them.

Richard Povey shared “a compelling portrait of Waterford as a destination where food, history and landscape are deeply intertwined.”