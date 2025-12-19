Waterford’s Splashworld attraction to get major upgrade as contracts signed

Waterford City and County Council signed contracts with Rogerson and Reddan Ltd for energy upgrades at Splashworld in Tramore.

Works commenced in November 2026 and included full decarbonisation with removal of gas-fired heating. The project replaced heating with air-sourced heat pumps and added new windows, doors, ventilation, insulation, pool pumps, and solar PV.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland part-funded the scheme under the pathfinder programme. The upgrades contributed to the council’s target of reducing CO2 emissions by 51pc by 2030.

Gabriel Hynes, Waterford council director of services, shared “the upgrade works represent an exemplar project, clearly demonstrating how innovative renewable and energy-efficient technologies can now be successfully deployed as direct, practical replacements for traditional fossil fuel systems”.

“This decarbonisation project also forms a key part of the council’s wider commitment to tackling climate change and supports its strategic ambition to fully decarbonise.”

“By transitioning away from fossil fuels for heating and hot water, the project makes a significant contribution towards the council’s target of removing all fossil fuel use from council-owned, non-domestic buildings by 2028.”

Paul Ennis, manager of Splashworld, shared “I am delighted that the SEAI pathfinder programme is supporting this major energy upgrade. It will reduce our energy use and emissions while ensuring that local families, schools, clubs, and visitors can continue to enjoy a safe, welcoming, and sustainable facility.”

“Splashworld is at the heart of our community and a key part of Tramore’s tourism, so these improvements benefit everyone and help secure the future of a facility we’re all proud of.”