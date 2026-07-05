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Kevin Kelly CEO of Mayo county council2
Kevin Kelly CEO of Mayo county council2

West Mayo tourism boost with two new hotel projects approved

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By on Hotels & Beds

Plans for a 72 bedroom extension to The Wyatt Hotel and the reopening of a vacant hotel have received approval. This development provides a significant boost to accommodation capacity and tourism infrastructure in west Mayo. Local businesses and tourism operators expect the projects to attract more visitors to the region and support the local economy.

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