Wexford Opera Festival opens 74th edition with Verdi

Rosetta Cucchi director of the Wexford Festival Opera

Wexford Opera Festival has opened its 74th edition with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Le Trouvère at the National Opera House. The production, an Irish premiere of the French version, features ballet music and centres on a rivalry for the love of Leonora between the troubadour Manrique and the Comte de Lune. RTÉ broadcast the event live on lyric fm and online via RTÉ Culture at 8pm, allowing audiences across Ireland to follow the opera.

The opening coincided with fireworks on the quays, drawing crowds to the town centre before the performance. Organisers report that tickets for the run sold out weeks in advance, with the festival expected to contribute over €10m to the local economy through visitor spending.

The full programme spans 16 days until November 1, 2025, under the theme of Myths and Legends, and includes three main stage operas alongside recitals, concerts, talks and free pop-up events.