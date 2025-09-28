WHAT TO EXPECT: Spain in October as home prices fall and the excitement continues

As October 2025 unfolds, Spain invites visitors with its steady shift towards cooler air, where daytime highs settle between 15°C and 25°C across most regions, dropping to 10-15°C after dark. Coastal stretches in Andalusia and Valencia hold onto warmth around 23°C, while the north edges towards brisker mornings at 18°C, with about six rainy days scattered through the month bringing brief showers rather than downpours. Sea temperatures linger at 20°C in the Mediterranean, allowing for comfortable dips before the chill sets in fully on 26 October, when clocks turn back an hour for longer evenings. With fewer summer crowds, sites like the Alhambra see shorter lines, and hotel rooms come in at €80-€150 a night, leaving room for spontaneous tapas stops or train hops between cities.

Begin in the capital, where Retiro Park’s leaves turn shades of amber, drawing walkers for a quiet loop past the Crystal Palace, entry free and open till dusk. From there, the Prado Museum offers a full morning among Goya’s works for €15, with audio guides sketching out the stories in English. Lunch might mean a plate of cocido madrileño stew at a corner spot for €12, washed down with a glass of Rioja at €3. Evenings pick up with the start of ARCOmadrid’s contemporary art fair mid-month at IFEMA, where galleries from across Europe display pieces for €20 admission, blending with street food stalls serving grilled chorizo.

Head south to Seville, where temperatures hover near 24°C, perfect for tracing the Alcázar’s tiled courtyards without the midday haze, tickets €12.50 online to skip queues. The Guadalquivir River paths suit a bike rental at €10 for the afternoon, leading to Triana’s markets for fresh oranges and almonds. Food here leans seasonal, with roast chestnuts appearing at stalls for €2 a bag, and a dinner of gazpacho and jamón ibérico running €18 in a taberna overlooking the water. Towards month’s end, the clocks’ shift means earlier sunsets, but flamenco shows at the Teatro Central carry on till 10pm for €25, their rhythms echoing through the narrow streets.

Barcelona’s Ramblas stay lively yet less packed, with La Boqueria market’s stalls heaped with figs and mushrooms at €5 a punnet. Climb to Park Güell’s mosaic benches for city views, €10 entry, or wander the Gothic Quarter’s alleys to the cathedral, free on weekdays before noon. The seafront promenades invite jogs or paella lunches at €15 portions, facing the Med’s gentle waves. Music pulls crowds to the Rock the Sun festival from 2-4 October at Poble Espanyol, where bands play under open skies for €50 passes, mixing rock sets with craft beer tents. Note the new Entry/Exit System rolling out on 12 October, requiring a quick biometric scan at borders – passports ready, and it’s over in minutes for smoother returns.

In Valencia, the Turia Gardens’ paths wind through former riverbeds turned parks, ideal for picnics with local horchata drink at €2. The City of Arts and Sciences’ bubble-like structures gleam for €40 combined tickets, including the oceanarium’s shark tunnels. Beaches like Malvarrosa still tempt with towel space aplenty, and a bike share scheme covers the flat routes for €1.50 a ride. On 9 October, Día de la Comunidad Valenciana brings parades and fireworks along the harbour, free to watch from the bridges.

Up north, Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum’s curves catch the light for €16, its exhibits on modern installs drawing half the summer numbers. The Nervión estuary walks lead to pintxos bars, where bites of anchovies on bread go for €2 each, paired with txakoli wine. San Sebastián’s La Concha bay suits a final swim at 19°C waters, followed by a hike up Monte Urgull for bay overlooks. The Fiestas de San Froilán in nearby Lugo from early October features bagpipe tunes and cider pours, entry free amid the medieval walls.

Zaragoza hums with the Fiestas del Pilar from 9-18 October, where flower offerings line the basilica’s plaza and jota dancers fill the squares, all open to join without charge. The Ebro River’s banks host food tents with ternasco lamb roasts at €14, and a funicular up to the basilica’s tower costs €3 for the full view. National Day on 12 October caps the week with a military parade in Madrid, broadcast live if you’re elsewhere, but local town halls add their own flag-raisings and paella feasts.

Getting around stays straightforward: high-speed AVE trains link Madrid to Seville in two hours for €30-€60, or buses cover coasts for €15. Rent a car for €25 a day to reach Picos de Europa’s trails, where autumn hikes spot deer amid turning leaves, no guide needed for the marked paths. Evenings often end with a vermut aperitif at €4, chatting with locals over olives.

Spain in October balances ease and event, with layers for the breeze and space to breathe. Check transport apps for the time change, and the month’s rhythm flows just right for a unhurried turn through its towns and coasts.