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You are at:»»Whitbread breaks ground on first outer Dublin hotel at Sandyford Business Park
Dominic Paul CEO of Whitbread hotel group
Dominic Paul Chief Executive Officer of Whitbread grooup (parent company of Premier Inn) since January 10, 2023

Whitbread breaks ground on first outer Dublin hotel at Sandyford Business Park

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By on Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge

Whitbread PLC has broken ground on its first Outer Dublin hotel at Sandyford Business Park, appointing Monami Construction to build an eight-storey, 157-bedroom Premier Inn. Located at 5 Arkle Road, the hotel is designed to bring affordable, branded accommodation to the business hub and is targeted to open in Spring 2028. 

This investment is a pillar of Whitbread’s overarching strategic objective to build a network of 10,000 Premier Inn bedrooms across Ireland. 

Whitbread currently operates 13 hotels across Dublin. Belfast, Cork, Derry, Bangor , Carrickfergus and Lisburn with an additional five under construction. To expand its presence, the hospitality group is actively scouting and securing sites across several target zones

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Around 50pc of Premier Inn’s guest base consists of business and corporate travellers. Suburban office hubs like Sandyford represent prime, historically underserved entry points. 

The Sandyford site will include Premier Inn’s latest-generation ground floor formats and premium “Premier Plus” bedrooms. 

Beyond Monami Construction’s work in Outer Dublin, Whitbread has also advanced its pipeline via forward-funding partnerships, developer collaborations with firms like Greenleaf Group, and regional project delivery via specialists like Gilbert-Ash. 

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