Widespread flight disruptions hit European airports

European airports recorded hundreds of cancellations and delays on Wednesday, with London Heathrow seeing 43 cancellations and 113 delays, London Gatwick 14 cancellations and 139 delays, and Paris Charles de Gaulle 27 cancellations and 125 delays.

Other affected hubs included Amsterdam Schiphol with 31 cancellations and 98 delays, Frankfurt with 15 cancellations and 90 delays, and Munich with 11 cancellations and 63 delays.

Airlines such as Emirates faced 36 cancellations, Etihad 32 cancellations, easyJet 117 delays, and British Airways 16 cancellations and 46 delays.

Disruptions stemmed from the Middle East airspace closures, impacting carriers like KLM, Air France, Lufthansa, and Swiss International Air Lines.

Passengers are being advised to check flight status, contact airlines for rebooking, and review passenger rights for cancellations or delays.