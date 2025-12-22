Winter solstice event welcomes lottery winners at Newgrange

The Office of Public Works has welcomed this year’s Winter Solstice lottery winners to Newgrange. Lucky participants came from Down, Dublin, Limerick, Germany, England, and the USA. The OPW partnered with the Department of Housing,

Local Government and Heritage to livestream the event worldwide. Bright skies with some cloud cover allowed sunlight to enter the monument through the roof box and illuminate the interior passage. Hundreds gathered outside to celebrate the occasion.

Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran shared “I am delighted to be here today to welcome the Winter Solstice lottery winners to Newgrange and all those tuning in via our livestream. The Winter Solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It is a time of reflection and renewal, marking a special occasion as we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and welcome a bright beginning for the year ahead.”