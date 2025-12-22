Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Winter solstice event welcomes lottery winners at Newgrange
Screenshot

Winter solstice event welcomes lottery winners at Newgrange

0
By on Ireland

The Office of Public Works has welcomed this year’s Winter Solstice lottery winners to Newgrange. Lucky participants came from Down, Dublin, Limerick, Germany, England, and the USA. The OPW partnered with the Department of Housing,

Local Government and Heritage to livestream the event worldwide. Bright skies with some cloud cover allowed sunlight to enter the monument through the roof box and illuminate the interior passage. Hundreds gathered outside to celebrate the occasion.

Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran shared “I am delighted to be here today to welcome the Winter Solstice lottery winners to Newgrange and all those tuning in via our livestream. The Winter Solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It is a time of reflection and renewal, marking a special occasion as we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and welcome a bright beginning for the year ahead.”

See also  HERE is the link for the Newgrange solstice livestream earlier this morning

Related posts:

HERE is the link for the Newgrange solstice livestream earlier this morning Irish taxi drivers protest Uber fixed fares Ireland’s largest drone show takes place at Winterval tonight after weather delay Trevor Darmody director of Winterval festivalTrevor Darmody on how Waterford became city of Christmas
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.