WINTER STORM: 19 Dublin flights among 8,000 cancellations as snow shuts down north-east USA

A powerful winter storm, dubbed a nor’easter or blizzard by meteorologists, has caused widespread disruption to air travel across the northeast United States as of 23 February 2026. The system, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and whiteout conditions, has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays, particularly affecting major hubs in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and surrounding areas.

Flight-tracking data from FlightAware indicates that more than 3,900 commercial flights across the US were cancelled on Sunday 22 February, with over 5,000 additional delays reported by late afternoon Eastern Time. For Monday 23 February, airlines pre-emptively cancelled more than 4,800 flights (up to over 8,000 when combining Sunday and Monday totals), representing a significant portion of scheduled operations in the region.

New York’s airports, John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), and Newark Liberty (EWR), have been among the hardest hit, with cancellation rates exceeding 80–95 per cent for Monday departures at times. Boston Logan (BOS) and Philadelphia International (PHL) have also seen substantial impacts, alongside secondary effects at Washington-area airports. Dublin flings cancelled include:

Newark UA022@09.30 & inbound UA023

New York JFK DL045@10.45 & inbound DL044

New York JFK EI105@11.15

Boston DL155@1.3011.30

Boston EI133@11.30

Newark EI101@13.15 & inbound EI100

Newark UA316@13.35 & inbound UAL317

New York JFK EI107@16.40 & & inbound EI106

Boston E!137@16.45

Inbound: Philadelphia AA722

Shannon’s Boston flight Ei135@14.45pm has also been cancelled.

Amongst the thousands of flights one has taken, this one on @swiss was easily the most challenging…snow at JFK; a blizzard and pelting rain and the pilot did such an admirable take off: was also the last flight to take off from JFK before the airport shut down…kudos pic.twitter.com/UDcl7FYVNe — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 23, 2026

Airlines including American, Delta, United, and JetBlue have issued travel waivers for affected routes, allowing fee-free changes or rebookings for tickets purchased before the storm (typically up to 26–27 February for new travel). Many carriers suspended operations at Northeast airports temporarily to prioritise safety amid gusty winds and reduced visibility. New York City imposed a full travel ban from Sunday evening into Monday, halting non-emergency road traffic and contributing to the aviation chaos, while public transit pauses and school closures compounded regional gridlock.

The storm is expected to begin easing from late Monday, with conditions improving gradually into Tuesday 24 February as the system pulls away northeastwards. However, lingering snow, ice on runways, and knock-on effects from crew and aircraft repositioning may lead to residual delays and cancellations through the early part of the week. Travellers are advised to check directly with airlines and monitor forecasts, as further adjustments remain possible depending on how quickly airports recove

Dublin flights affected on Sunday included:

New York JFK DL045@10.45

Philadelphia AA729@11.30

Newark EI101@13.15

New York JFK EI107@16.40

JFK EI105@11.15 still scheduled