Trevor Darmody director of Winterval festival

Winterval 2025 sets new record for visits to Waterford city

Winterval 2025 in Waterford attracted 995,000 visitors before its final weekend according to mobile phone data. The festival organisers expect a higher final figure with data from the closing days still being processed. The event programme featured Christmas markets and a drone show as a visual centrepiece.

The festival raised vital funds for its charity partner Tinteán Housing Association. It received support from Waterford City and County Council and multiple local business sponsors. The season delivered a major economic and community benefit for the city.

Winterval Festival Director Trevor Darmody confirmed the success of the event for Waterford. He thanked sponsors, the council, volunteers, and the public for their roles. The festival leaves a legacy of festive cheer and community support.

Trevor Darmody shared, “As Winterval 2025 comes to an end, these figures are something everyone in Waterford can be proud of.”

