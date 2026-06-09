Wizz Air to equip new generation aircraft with Starlink from 2027

Wizz Air plans to equip new generation aircraft with Starlink from 2027.

The carrier operates 265 Airbus A320 family aircraft with 63 older models.

Starlink belongs to SpaceX and uses thousands of satellites.

Ian Malin serves as chief commercial officer of Wizz Air.

Rivals Ryanair and easyJet rejected Starlink for their fleets.

Wizz Air has introduced plans for Starlink internet connectivity on its flights from 2027. The Hungarian carrier becomes the first European ultra-low-cost airline to adopt the technology. It installs the system on new generation aircraft and prepares for high-speed access for passengers.

Wizz Air operates a fleet that includes around 200 Airbus A320neo family aircraft suitable for the upgrade. The airline bases its headquarters in Hungary and partners with SpaceX for the satellite service. Installation represents a major project for the carrier that previously cut back on other expansion plans to control costs. Rival low-cost carriers Ryanair and easyJet rejected the system due to the business model.

Starlink uses thousands of satellites in orbit around Earth and delivers fast connections that allow downloads of HD films in minutes. Wizz Air is positioning the move as an advance for affordable air travel with continuous connectivity. The carrier did not confirm any passenger fees for the service at this stage.

Ian Malin shared “Ultra low-cost travel has always been about making opportunities accessible to more people. In 2027, we take that philosophy into the space era. Our customers should not have to choose between affordable fares and reliable internet onboard.”