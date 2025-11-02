WORLDCHOICE conference 2025: Andrea Stafford

Andrea Stafford of AmaWaterways told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that AmaWaterways holds awards for food, wine, cruise managers, and guides offering up to six included excursions daily. The company pioneered routes beyond Europe, including the Chobe River in Africa with Victoria Falls visits and gorilla treks in Rwanda, plus Mekong cruises in Vietnam and Cambodia. Egypt itineraries feature the Grand Egyptian Museum, Abu Simbel, and afternoon tea at the Old Cataract Hotel. New 2025 programmes launched in Colombia with two ships focusing on wildlife, music, and carnival.

Bookings allow flights from any Irish airport, with direct options from Dublin for five cruise packages. Partnerships with Sunway enable pre- or post-cruise extensions. Ireland business development contact Katrina provides support, though absent from the conference. A video featured co-owner Gary Murphy emphasising exceptional experiences, cultural immersion, and heartfelt service.

Stafford invited agents to afternoon networking for details on 2026 fam trips, including family-focused options. She conducted a draw for a cruise place. Key takeaways include AmaWaterways’ global route diversity, all-inclusive excursions, flexible Irish departures, and agent incentives through fam trips.

Ms Stafford presentation highlighted the company’s focus on connection, destination immersion, and story-sharing among global passengers. Founded 23 years ago by Rudi Schreiner, Kristin Karst, and Judy Murphy from Brendan Tours, AmaWaterways began with one ship on the Danube and now operates 32 vessels, making it the second-largest European river cruise operator. Plans exist for expansion to 40 ships.

Andrea Stafford shared “we were founded by Jimmy murphy from Dublin and now have 32 ships, which makes us the second biggest European river cruise company. Experience these wonders and lives with AmaWaterways. The heart of the river. Next year we have a whole programme of fam trips”