Aoife Gregg speaking at Worldchoice Conference 2025

At a time when airlines are charging for more services in economy, United ailrines economy cabins include a free 23-kilogram checked bag, free seat assignments, free in-flight entertainment, a three-course meal, arrival meal, and unlimited beer, wine, soft drinks, juices, tea, and coffee, the Worldchoice conference was told.

Aoife Gregg told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that United Airlines operates as the largest US carrier from Ireland, a position held for 27 years. Capacity increased this year, making it the largest in summer and winter. Dublin-Chicago service now runs year-round, joined by Dublin-Washington and Dublin-New York in winter. Summer brings Shannon-Newark and Shannon-Chicago for six to seven months. These gateways connect to 200 destinations across the Americas.

Investments target premium and standard economy cabins. New economy seats will feature the largest TV screens in the world. Free enhancements include Apple TV and Spotify access via personal logins. The United app ranks as the top travel application, aiding navigation during disruptions from weather or cancellations. Upcoming free Wi-Fi, powered by Starlink, offers speeds faster than home connections and supports live streaming. It requires a free MileagePlus account and operates on domestic US flights now, with rollout to transatlantic routes soon.

Gregg highlighted agent benefits from the app and loyalty programme. She encouraged downloads for smoother passenger experiences. The presentation ended with a video on the Wi-Fi launch. Key takeaways include year-round Dublin services, Shannon summer returns, extensive US connections, multiple free economy inclusions, and forthcoming high-speed internet at no cost.

The airline focuses on reducing stress through a revamped fleet, inclusive comfort, and technology. Tools include a leading app with terminal guides, real-time updates, connection assistance, on-demand baggage tracking, and direct customer service access. MileagePlus loyalty programme allows miles that never expire and can be shared with family and friends.

Ms Gregg shared “We are the largest US carrier flying from Ireland, which is a lovely thing to have to be able to say to all of you. We have a free 23 kilo checked in by for all deposit fs. The internet is now free to board.”