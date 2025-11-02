WORLDCHOICE conference 2025: Jennifer Callister

Jennifer Callister told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that the Legend of the Seas joining the Mediterranean fleet will be the highlight of Royal Caribbean’s many offerings for 2026.

The ship is ahead of schedule in construction and this has led to the addition of three new sailings, with the first departing on 11 July 2026 from Rome. It would then move to Barcelona in early August before crossing the Atlantic for winter sailings from Fort Lauderdale in the Caribbean. The vessel spans 20 decks and accommodates nearly 10,000 people, functioning as a resort at sea. A video showcased activities including the Boldface Lift line bike and European adventures. Recent announcements include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as the main theatre production, shown multiple times daily.

Ms Callister introduced the Get Me On Legend trade incentive, building on the previous Get Me On Harmony programme. Attendees could accept terms and conditions by 14 November 2025 to earn 50 bonus points and enter a queue for opportunities starting in January 2026. The incentive extends beyond bookings to include other elements, with encouragement to enrol via my club Royal. She recapped ultimate destinations, emphasising Perfect Day at CocoCay and the forthcoming Perfect Day Mexico in 2027. This site features Loco Mot Waterpark with 30 waterslides and the world’s longest lazy river, taking one hour to navigate with bars along the route. Packages like drinks and Wi-Fi extend to the island, alongside complimentary dining.

The Royal Beach Club collection represents another expansion, with the first site in Nassau on Paradise Island opening at the end of 2025. This 17-acre venue includes two beaches, three pools, grills, and bars, accessible via a cover charge similar to an excursion that covers towels and lockers. The Wild Beach Club in Cozumel, Mexico, launches in 2026, offering pools, water activities, and local experiences. An announcement during the week revealed a beach club in Santorini, operational from summer 2026, providing exclusive access for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises guests amid volcanic beaches and cultural elements.

Ms Callister opened her presentation at the 2025 Worldchoice conference by welcoming attendees and highlighting Royal Caribbean’s role as headline sponsor alongside its sister brand Celebrity Cruises. She outlined upcoming developments for the cruise line over the next two years, including sailings to 170 destinations and visits to private islands such as Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Callister mentioned features like Hideaway Beach in Europe on Harmony of the Seas and the upcoming Icon of the Seas. She also noted the introduction of Perfect Day Mexico and expansions to the Royal Beach Club collection. The talk transitioned to the main announcement about the new Icon Class ship.

Ms Callister concluded with a recap of fleet growth, including additional Icon Class and Oasis Class ships in coming years. She invited attendees to networking sessions for further updates from herself and John. Key takeaways include the strategic expansion of destinations and incentives to drive bookings and agent engagement.

“We’re very, very excited that she’s coming to our backyard. She’s a big ship, 20 decks, and you can see by the time you add guests and people that work on board, you’re probably just short of maybe 10,000 guests.”