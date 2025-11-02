WORLDCHOICE conference 2025: Sarah Slattery

Sarah Slattery of Travelexpert.ie told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that users click Instagram profiles ten times more than Facebook ones. Profiles require a clean, uniform look with images and smaller text overlays. Bios must state travel agent status, expertise, and differentiation within 150 characters; ChatGPT assists drafting. Linktree consolidates website, newsletter, and deal links. Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, recommends following him for algorithm updates.

Reels and carousels drive highest engagement. Reels under 15 seconds hook viewers in three seconds using original or purchased content; one low-price deal reel gained 1,400 followers. Carousels allow up to 20 images or videos, mixing formats for longer dwell time; lead with strongest visuals and consistent fonts. Both formats support calls-to-action and position agencies as experts via landing pages.

Instagram stories last 24 hours but save to highlights for permanent access. Use polls, questions, location tags, and face-to-camera authenticity to boost engagement. Caption videos and add music. Post selectively rather than daily; pausing 24 hours before key offers increases impact. Reuse content across platforms and save to themed highlights like cruises or deals.

Tools include a dedicated office phone with iCloud for reusable footage, tripod (€20), and free vertical videos from Pexels. Blogging counters AI-overtaken Google searches (58pc no-click). Follow EEAT principles: experience, expertise, authoritativeness, trustworthiness. Staff-written posts with bios, honest reviews, and updated content rank higher. Key takeaways: optimise profiles, prioritise reels and carousels, use stories strategically, and blog authentically.

Sarah Slattery outlined the agenda: social media landscape, profile optimisation, reels and carousels, Instagram stories, content tools, and blogging. Over 50pc of the world’s population uses social media, with 53pc of under-34s sourcing news there.

Sarah Slattery shared: “People are 10 times more likely to click on your Instagram profile than they are on Facebook. The best way to maximise your reach is to get people, you can show your content to people who are not following you. Almost 60pc, I think it’s 58pc of all Google searches now end without any click to your website.”