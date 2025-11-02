WORLDCHOICE conference 2025: Sascha Nau

Sascha Nau of Amadeus told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that AI advancements in 2025 enable lifelike visuals and videos indistinguishable from reality. Models like Stable Diffusion and Google Veo 3 create high-quality content, while language systems such as GPT-4 and Claude 3.5 achieve human-level conversation. AI scores 95pc on SAT mathematics tests and passes the Turing Test, surpassing humans in visual question answering with 84.3pc accuracy. Costs for processing 2m tokens dropped from €80 to €0.75 in two years. Agentic AI pursues goals independently, adapts to situations, and initiates actions.

Amadeus processes over 120 transactions per second and manages 43 petabytes of data with 10,000 developers performing 1.5m system updates daily. The system maintains 99.999pc uptime. AI optimises three billion daily flight searches, reducing 10^70 possible combinations to 200 best options balancing cost, time, availability, and sustainability. Server efficiency tripled in four years without increasing energy use. Tools include AI-generated SEO-optimised landing pages created in seconds and conversational flight search integrated into Microsoft Teams via Amadeus Cytric Easy.

Further developments feature autonomous AI agents that conduct searches and complete bookings without human input. Multi-modal AI enables voice bargaining for hotel rates in over 50 languages. The Discovery recommendation engine personalises offers based on trip purpose, dates, and interests. Biometrics use synthetic faces for diverse testing, reducing JFK check-in to one minute and boarding an A380 in 20 minutes via facial recognition alone.

Nau warned of risks from stochastic parrots that generate plausible but incorrect text. Amadeus follows six principles: privacy, security, reliability, safety, sustainability, fairness, accountability, and transparency. Partnerships with Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Accenture drive ethical AI. Key takeaways include AI-driven efficiency in search, booking, and personalisation, alongside the need for responsible deployment.

Sascha Nau used an AI-generated image to illustrate capabilities and traced AI history from rule-based systems to machine learning, neural networks, and generative AI. Nau explained the intersection of feasibility, viability, and desirability in AI adoption, noting that falling costs and industry challenges now accelerate progress.

Mr Nau shared: “AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It’s a driving force, transforming industries, transforming our industries, transforming the way we work. Instead of fearing what’s ahead, I believe we should embrace AI, try to use it wisely, and adapt with curiosity and integrity. AI has revolutionised the travel industry and our everyday lives.”