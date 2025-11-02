WORLDCHOICE conference 2025: Suzanne Rowe

Suzanne Rowe of MSC cruises told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that Yacht Club offers value through exclusive facilities at competitive pricing. Explora Journeys accommodates 920 guests maximum on a 64,000-ton vessel, featuring four pools and six restaurants including pan-Asian, Mediterranean, steakhouse, and fish options. The fleet expands from 23 ships now to 27 by 2030, with six additional vessels by 2028. MSC Poesia, a traditional smaller ship for 2,600 passengers, sails Northern Europe now and Alaska from May 2026.

Irish bookings favour Meraviglia-class and larger ships, comprising 60pc of business. World Class series combines elements from Meraviglia and Seaside classes. World Europa operates in the Mediterranean; World America launched in Miami in April 2025. World Asia arrives in December 2026 for Mediterranean deployment. Features include an outdoor World Promenade, dry slides, LED dome in the indoor World Galleria, multiple restaurants, and the largest kids’ area at sea.

Rowe emphasised family value: children up to age two sail free, with reduced rates to age 17 at approximately €250 for a week including meals and entertainment. She compared this favourably to a shopping centre outing. Ships match Croke Park in size. A video showcased World Europa’s promenade, speakeasy, and entertainment. Mediterranean flights start at €1,999.

Suzanne Rowe outlined MSC Cruises’ structure: two brands serving three segments. The contemporary brand operates 23 modern ships across five continents. Yacht Club provides a five-star ship-within-a-ship experience with 24-hour room service, butler service, and concierge. Explora Journeys functions as a floating luxury hotel.

Key takeaways include MSC’s brand segmentation, fleet growth targeting luxury and family markets, standout ships like Explora Journeys and World Class series, and competitive family pricing. Rowe invited agents to check out details on the group’s luxury brand Explora Journeys.

Ms Rowe shared: “When quoting make sure you remember to check out Yacht Cllub, the pricing is amazing on Yacht Club. What cruising has to offer is absolutely exceptional. We have Mediterranean flights for €199.”