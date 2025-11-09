‘Communities thrive through welcoming visitors’ – Tourism Ireland’s Alice Mansergh at WTM

Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland speaking at event at the Irish embassy for delegates at World Travel Market 2025

Global uncertainty from tariffs and trade wars has made a quarter of consumers pause holiday bookings, Alice Mansergh, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, told Ireland’s delegates at a reception at the Irish embassy for WTM 2025. Yet two-thirds confirm they will keep spending on international travel.

She said that two-thirds are prioritising international travel and Tourism Ireland will counter this with advertising, publicity, social media, digital tools, AI and partnerships across 14 markets. Tourism Ireland’s Halloween campaign generated €50m in additional bookings, WTM and similar events will create a €17m pipeline in the first half of 2025. Overseas visitors spent €6.9bn in 2024, doubling since 2010.

Stormont Economy Minister Keeva Archibald and Ireland’s minister Peter Burke arrived to give their support to tourism enterprises on Wednesday on the stand at the trade fair, the first time since 2011 that both minister have visited the stand.

Alice Mansergh shared “overseas visitors brought 6.9bn euros to the island economy. Our recent Halloween campaign generated 50m euros in incremental trip bookings. When you do that, it is to the benefit of your own businesses, but of course, it’s to the benefit of the communities that thrive through welcoming visitors as well.”

