Wyatt Hotel in Westport secures permission for major expansion

Mayo County Council granted planning permission for a substantial extension to the Wyatt Hotel in Westport town centre to include 72 additional bedrooms, 88 basement parking spaces, and 20 ground-level public parking spaces along Church Street.

The 5,333-square-metre project features a three-storey extension over a semi-basement car park to the rear and sides of the existing building.

Works encompass internal alterations to expand the dining area by converting six ground-floor bedrooms, modifications to the lower ground floor car park, demolition of three staff houses, and relocation of the goods delivery area from Church Street to Lower Peter Street.

Additional elements include a new public pedestrian pathway linking Church Street to the Leisure Centre car park, site clearance, boundary treatments, external lighting, and landscaping. The application stated the expansion would create 35 jobs and boost visitor numbers and footfall to benefit local businesses.

Permission was granted on 6 February 2026 subject to 13 conditions following one formal objection that raised concerns over council land sales, potential conflicts of interest, housing priorities, traffic impacts, and compliance with the Westport Local Area Plan.

Planners concluded the development aligns with local policies emphasising tourism importance. Objections may be lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála within one month. Earlier controversy surrounded the council’s sale of 0.67 acres for €670,000 plus a €280,000 contribution for play park improvements.

Peter Flynn shared the land sold was zoned for town centre development and confirmed it comprised only the 0.67-acre portion, not the entire site. He rejected claims that the deal had been agreed behind closed doors, saying it had been public knowledge for more than 12 months. He described the sale as a “perfect scenario”, saying it allows an existing family-run business to expand, creates additional parking and provides an opportunity to deliver much-needed improvements to the play park through the €280,000 contribution.