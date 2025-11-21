80 tourism enterprises attend Failte Ireland seminar at Whites of Wexford

Trending
Eighty tourism enterprises have attended a Fáilte Ireland seminar at Whites of Wexford.

Fáilte Ireland organised the event with Visit Wexford for networking. The platform fostered collaboration between accommodation and attractions. A five-year plan launched in July to sustain tourism in Wexford. Stakeholders including Wexford County Council contributed to the plan.

Orla Delaney shared “We were pleased to have so many Wexford-based tourism businesses attend today’s Wexford Tourism Seminar and Networking event at the Whites of Wexford. By bringing a mix of tourism businesses together for this important workshop, we can help to strengthen connections and encourage greater collaboration within the destination. This will help to raise the profile of the fantastic variety of accommodation, attractions, activities and experiences in Wexford and drive competitiveness in the destination.”

