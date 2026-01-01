Zipit Forest Adventures wins finding for adventure site in Donadea, county Kildare

Zipit Forest Adventures Ltd has been awarded funding for a new outdoor centre in Donadea, Co Kildare. The plans include a zipline and high ropes course, and facilities suit visitors from age five upwards, the company secured €1.2m under Fáilte Ireland’s Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme. The allocation will support the creation of a reception cabin and spectator areas and aims to boost local tourism options.

After earlier applications for similar courses were approved, this latest grant confirms, the development moves forward in Donadea Forest Park. Features encompass treetop nets and climbing elements. The scheme funds sustainable visitor experiences across the Midlands.

Donadea Forest Park recorded 216,942 visitors in 2024, making it the fourth most visited Coillte recreational site. Visitor numbers have been climbing in recent years at Coillte sites. Avondale Forest Park in Co. Wicklow was the top destination with almost 350,000 visits, slightly ahead of Rossmore Forest Park in Co. Monaghan is the most visited site, followed by Ticknock Recreation Area in Co. Dublin.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon shared “I’m really looking forward to seeing the project come to fruition next year.”