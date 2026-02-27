1000 volunteers sign up for Fleadh Cheoil na Eireann in Belfast

Belfast has recruitedd 1,000 volunteers signed up for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in summer 2026.

Volunteers supported roles as street ambassadors and competition assistants from 2 to 9 August. Recruitment occurred through Volunteer Now, Belfast City Council, and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. In-person information sessions for businesses took place at the MAC on 5 and 6 March. A briefing for hotels, bars, and restaurants happened at City Hall on 23 March.

Tracy Kelly shared “With huge visitor numbers expected to travel here to experience the Fleadh, local people, communities and businesses will all play a key role in making sure this cultural milestone leaves a lasting tourism and economic legacy. With over 1,000 volunteers stepping forward, it’s clear our city wants to showcase the very best of Belfast to a global audience. As the backbone of our city experience, we want to help businesses and city centre organisations do the same. Bolstered by the support of our volunteers, they will provide the heartbeat of this event and ensure Belfast delivers a safe, vibrant and memorable visitor experience.”