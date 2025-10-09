Ireland’s oldest working kiosk installed in Little Museum of Dublin

A K1 phone kiosk from the 1920s has gone on display at The Little Museum of Dublin.

The kiosk, the only functioning K1 in the country, was donated by Eir and installed at the museum this month. Originally placed on Parkgate Street then moved to Dawson Street, it was stored for over a decade before revival.

Introduced in the 1920s it was the first standardised public telephone kiosk in England or Ireland. Over 3,300 phone boxes operated across Ireland at peak, alongside over 5,000 indoor units.

Oliver Loomes shared “At eir, we believe in honouring the legacy of Irish communications while continuing to shape its future. By donating this rare and beautifully restored kiosk to The Little Museum of Dublin, we are proud to share a tangible link to our past. We’ve also fitted it with a specially adapted phone, so visitors can once again enjoy the simple pleasure of making a call from a K1.”

Rhona Mahony shared “Having last been located on Dawson Street, just around the corner from the museum, this feels like a homecoming for the K1 kiosk. Thanks to eir’s generosity, visitors to The Little Museum of Dublin will have the unique opportunity to phone a friend or family member using the now-antiquated rotary dial and AB box. This] is a novelty for younger generations raised on touch screens, whilst at the same time being immensely nostalgic for older generations.”