527,000 passengers are expected through Dublin Airport over the August bank holiday.

Friday is expected to have 134,000 passengers, Saturday 129,000.

Sunday is the busiest day with 136,000 passengers.

Monday is expected to have 128,000 passengers.

95pc+ of passengers clear security in 20 minutes or less.

Over half a million passengers are due to travel through Dublin Airport across the August bank holiday weekend, according to operator daa. A total of 527,000 passengers are expected to fly in and out of the airport during the four-day weekend, making it one of the busiest weekends of the summer. Numbers are expected to exceed 134,000 on Friday, 129,000 on Saturday, while Sunday will be the busiest day with 136,000 passengers forecast, with a further 128,000 expected on bank holiday Monday.

Dublin Airport advised passengers to arrive two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul departures. Graeme McQueen, Dublin Airport spokesman, stated the airport has welcomed more than 100,000 passengers every day throughout the summer, with on around 40 days welcoming upwards of 120,000 passengers, with 95pc+ of departing passengers getting through security screening in 20 minutes or less.

The August bank holiday weekend is always one of the busiest of the year, with daa teams across the airport ready to ensure passengers enjoy a smooth and efficient journey.

Graeme McQueen, Dublin Airport spokesman, shared, “The August bank holiday weekend is always one of the busiest of the year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more than half am passengers through our terminals over the four-day period.”

Busiest day of each year at Dublin airport