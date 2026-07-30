Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Not gone yet: Aer Lingus request to end Dublin cap threat rejected by US DOT
Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner
Sean Duffy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation since January 28, 2025

Not gone yet: Aer Lingus request to end Dublin cap threat rejected by US DOT

0
By on News & Knowledge
  • Aer Lingus asked the US DOT to dismiss the A4A request.
  • A4A called for US government intervention on the Dublin passenger cap.
  • A4A requested the deadline be extended to 20 September.
  • Aer Lingus opposed the extension, stating no US carrier had been harmed.
  • The DOT extended the deadline despite Aer Lingus’ opposition.

Aer Lingus has asked the US Department of Transportation to dismiss a request from lobby group Airlines for America regarding the Dublin Airport passenger cap. Legacy US carriers called on the US government to intervene by limiting or suspending Irish airlines’ rights for US operations. A4A said the deadline for action should be extended to 20 September to allow more time for implementation of new rules that could scrap the 32m passenger cap.

See also  GUIDE to Italy's new beach rules including reservations, booking fees and timed visits for 2026

Aer Lingus opposed the extension, stating no US carrier had been harmed since the complaint was filed on 5 January. The Irish carrier had supported A4A’s complaint at the time of filing. The DOT decided to extend the deadline despite Aer Lingus’ request.

Related posts:

Gary McLean of DAAArrvie early: 500,000 passengers to travel through Dublin Airport over bank holiday Eddie Wilson CEO of Ryanair‘We will base THREE new B737 in Dublin’– Ryanair reacts to cut in airport charges Declan Fitzpatrick CEO of the IAAIAA orders 15pc reduction in Dublin Airport passenger charge Martin Skelly of Navan TravelTravalue reveals Danube river cruise and Santorini offers for autumn 2026
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.