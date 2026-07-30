Not gone yet: Aer Lingus request to end Dublin cap threat rejected by US DOT

Aer Lingus asked the US DOT to dismiss the A4A request.

A4A called for US government intervention on the Dublin passenger cap.

A4A requested the deadline be extended to 20 September.

Aer Lingus opposed the extension, stating no US carrier had been harmed.

The DOT extended the deadline despite Aer Lingus’ opposition.

Aer Lingus has asked the US Department of Transportation to dismiss a request from lobby group Airlines for America regarding the Dublin Airport passenger cap. Legacy US carriers called on the US government to intervene by limiting or suspending Irish airlines’ rights for US operations. A4A said the deadline for action should be extended to 20 September to allow more time for implementation of new rules that could scrap the 32m passenger cap.

Aer Lingus opposed the extension, stating no US carrier had been harmed since the complaint was filed on 5 January. The Irish carrier had supported A4A’s complaint at the time of filing. The DOT decided to extend the deadline despite Aer Lingus’ request.