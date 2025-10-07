FedEx launched a new air cargo route between Dublin (DUB) and Indianapolis (IND) in September 2025, focusing on healthcare goods.

The route reduces transport times by one day, enhancing efficiency for high-value cargo, including pharmaceuticals.

FedEx’s Indianapolis and Memphis hubs are CEIV Pharma-certified, ensuring standards for temperature-controlled shipments.

Healthcare logistics generated €8.5bn in revenue for FedEx in FY 2025, with strong growth in Q1 2026.

The DUB-IND route supports FedEx’s Network 2.0 and DRIVE programs, aimed at expanding healthcare logistics capabilities.

Brie Carere shared: “The DUB-IND route is expected to move goods one day faster versus current options. Almost 50pc of the weight growth from a U.S. export perspective came from health care, airfreight, so our healthcare strategy is working there, too.”