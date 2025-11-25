Accor and Mantis unveil eco-luxury resort in Saudi Arabia

Accor is to expand its Middle East footprint through a partnership with Mantis, announcing Basiqat by Mantis, an eco-luxury resort in Al Uyaynah, 40 minutes from Riyadh, set to open by late 2026. Developed with GIB Capital and the Tourism Development Fund, the property will offer 218 keys across suites, villas, palace suites, and desert tents, complemented by dining venues, landscaped gardens, a hydro spa, pools, a yoga pavilion, kids’ club, and conference facilities.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, it promotes sustainable cultural and nature experiences, bolstering Mantis’ GCC presence alongside Hawar Resort in Bahrain and forthcoming projects in Al Baha and Ras Al Khaimah.