Action between Hoxton & Yamamori Izakaya over noise transfer adjourned for discussions

The High Court case brought by the leaseholder of Dublin’s Hoxton Hotel against Yamamori Izakaya over noise transfer has been adjourned with consent from both parties. 

Trinity Hospitality sought an injunction claiming excessive low-frequency music and vibration forced the closure of around a quarter of its rooms due to guest complaints. 

The hotel issued a statement clarifying it does not seek to close the venue or curtail nightlife and supports mediation. Yamamori Izakaya maintains sound levels are lower than typical late-night venues and has commissioned an expert report. Joint testing occurred over the weekend for analysis by acoustic specialists.

