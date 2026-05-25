More details release of Host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Belfast August 2-9

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann takes place in Belfast from 2 August to 9 August 2026.

Belfast has over 30 hotels available for the event.

Accommodation options include Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Premier Inn.

Self-catering apartments and glamping pods have availability.

Train services from Dublin run up to 15 times daily.

Belfast is preparing to host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann from 2 August to 9 August 2026 and the city has offered extensive accommodation options for visitors. Tourism Northern Ireland has curated a list of hotels, apartments and alternative stays to suit different budgets and preferences. Belfast has operated as Ireland’s only UNESCO City of Music.

The city has provided over 30 hotels including Crowne Plaza, Aloft, Residence Inn by Marriott, Holiday Inn, The Malone and VOCO. Options have included self-catering apartments, glamping at Waters Edge Retreat and student campus accommodation at Queen’s University. Official campsites have plans in Ormeau, Falls Park and Titanic Quarter.Surrounding areas such as Bangor, Lisburn and Derry have offered additional stays including Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Haslem Hotel and Maldron Hotel. Visitors have accessed the event via frequent train services from Dublin. The festival has celebrated Irish traditional music and culture.