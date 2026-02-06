Air France adds Michelin Dining and Apple TV in premium cabin

Air France will expand Michelin-designed Premium cabin dining across all North American departures in February 2026 while it introduces Apple TV across its long-haul inflight entertainment network from January 2026. The airline confirmed these coordinated upgrades to bring greater consistency to its Premium cabin category on long-haul flights. Signature dishes created by Michelin-starred chef Frédéric Simonin will now feature on every flight departing the United States and Canada.

The expansion of the culinary programme, previously limited to select routes, standardises hot dishes in Premium with a choice of two main options including a vegetarian selection and menus refreshed regularly in collaboration with caterer Servair. Passengers receive a glass of champagne after takeoff followed by a full meal service with appetizers, starter, main course, cheese and dessert on eco-friendly tableware. Wine selections curated by head sommelier Xavier Thuizat focus on French labels to complement the menu.

Air France began rolling out Apple TV content in January 2026, providing more than forty-five hours of original programming such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance via seatback screens and personal devices through high-speed Wi-Fi. The dedicated channel offers episodes in French and English with subtitles and accessibility options while content refreshes every two months. The moves position the Premium cabin with distinct standards in a competitive long-haul segment.

Frédéric Simonin shared for Air France” customers, I have carefully selected products to enhance them with delicacy and precision, offering each passenger a special culinary experience.