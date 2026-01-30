Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Willie Walsh of IATA
Willie Walsh of IATA

Air Passenger demand hits record highs in 2025

Aviation

The International Air Transport Association revealed that full-year passenger demand rose 5.3pc in 2025 with international traffic up 7.1pc and domestic up 2.4pc. 

Overall load factor reached a record 83.6pc while international load factor hit 83.5pc. Asia-Pacific airlines led international growth at 10.9pc with the highest regional load factor.

Domestic markets showed Brazil with 11.1pc growth while the United States declined 0.6pc. December demand increased 5.6pc with capacity up 5.9pc. Supply chain issues caused delays in aircraft deliveries leading to higher costs estimated over $11bn.

Willie Walsh shared: “2025 saw demand for air travel grow by 5.3pc with international demand growing by 7.1pc and domestic by 2.4pc. This returns industry growth to align with historical growth patterns after the robust post-COVID rebound. 

The strong and continuous increase in demand puts into sharp focus two key challenges: decarbonisation and supply chain. The first, decarbonization, will protect future long-term growth. Governments whose economies grow because of aviation and whose citizens thirst for connectivity need to provide the supportive fiscal policy framework to rapidly accelerate progress, particularly for the energy sector to grow Sustainable Aviation Fuel production. The second, supply chain challenges, was the biggest headache for airlines in 2025.

