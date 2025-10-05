The United States federal government has entered its sixth day of shutdown after Congress failed to pass a funding bill by the 30 September deadline, halting training for more than 2,000 new air traffic controllers halted, exacerbating a shortage of 3,000 personnel already in place.

Operations across multiple agencies have ended with immediate effects on aviation, tourism, travel and national parks.

The Federal Aviation Administration furloughed roughly 12,000 employees, including those involved in safety oversight, equipment maintenance and performance analysis, while air traffic controllers and essential staff continue work without pay.

The Transportation Security Administration kept 61,000 of its 64,000 staff on duty for screening, though delays emerged at checkpoints in major airports such as Los Angeles International and New York’s John F Kennedy. Customs and Border Protection processed arrivals without interruption, but verification systems like E-Verify paused, affecting employer checks for new hires in travel-related roles.

Tourism agencies reported revenue shortfalls as federally funded sites curtailed services. The Smithsonian Institution, encompassing 21 museums and the National Zoo in Washington DC, operated on prior-year funds until 6 October, after which closures began at facilities including the National Archives and Washington Monument. Visitor centres at sites managed by the National Park Service closed nationwide, with two-thirds of its 14,000 staff furloughed. The U.S. Travel Association calculated losses of 920 million euro per week to the travel economy, encompassing airlines, hotels and small businesses dependent on visitors.

US travel faced disruptions from the outset, with airlines noting reduced efficiency in flight operations. Groups representing Delta, United, American and Southwest warned of potential slowdowns, leading to 15 per cent more delays on east coast routes by Thursday. Passport processing continued at reduced capacity, extending wait times for international departures to four weeks or more. Amtrak maintained schedules as an independent operator, though federal subsidies risked depletion after two weeks. Cruise lines and rail passengers encountered no direct halts, but itinerary changes arose from park and museum access limits.

National parks remained accessible in limited form, with gates open at sites including Yosemite, Yellowstone, Zion and the Grand Canyon, supported by entrance fees and state partnerships in Utah and California. Essential law enforcement and emergency response persisted, but maintenance ceased, resulting in uncollected rubbish and unrepaired trails reported at Joshua Tree and Everglades. The National Parks Conservation Association documented 26 instances of damage from the 2018-2019 shutdown, including tree destruction and safety incidents, and urged full closures to prevent recurrence. October visitation averaged 28.4 million across 400-plus sites last year, contributing 76 million euro daily to local economies; current projections forecast 920,000 fewer visitors per day of closure.

The shutdown stemmed from disputes over appropriations, with Republicans attributing delays to Democratic demands and Democrats citing Republican insistence on unrelated policy riders.

President Donald Trump met with Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought on Thursday to review agency cuts, including potential reductions in force at the Interior Department overseeing parks. Furloughed workers across aviation and tourism agencies qualify for back pay upon resolution, though contractors face uncertain compensation. Congress scheduled talks for Monday, with no agreement in sight as the fiscal impasse enters its second week.