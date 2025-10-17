Airbnb awards €5,000 each to Knockelly castle, Killyon Manor & Waterloo House

Derek Nolan of AirBNB

Airbnb and Historic Houses of Ireland have awarded €5,000 each to Knockelly Castle (Tipperary), Killyon Manor (Meath), and Waterloo House (Limerick) for conservation.

Knockelly Castle will fund conservation architect work to enable guest stays within its medieval tower house.

Killyon Manor will upgrade guest accommodations to enhance its role as a community and nature hub.

Waterloo House will develop barn accommodation and explore event venue potential to boost Ballyorgan’s tourism.

The awards, launched in 2023, support heritage preservation and rural tourism across Ireland.

Derek Nolan, Airbnb shared: “These awards protect Ireland’s historic homes and encourage rural tourism exploration.”

Justin Green, Historic Houses of Ireland shared: “The winners showcase Ireland’s remarkable heritage, from castles to Georgian homes.”

Kate Longmate, Waterloo House shared: “This funding will help us open Waterloo House for visitors and events.”

Zoe Purcell, Killyon Manor shared: “The award opens new possibilities to share the magic of Killyon with more guests.”

Jeremy Emmet-Booth, Knockelly Castle shared: “This award helps make our vision of welcoming visitors to Knockelly a reality.”