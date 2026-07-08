Airlines tighten rules for travelling with pets

Flightright identified variations in airline pet policies across carriers.

Cabin pet travel costs range from €35 to €175 on Spanish routes.

Hold transport for pets exceeds €300 on some long-haul flights.

EU rules mandate a pet passport and rabies vaccination 21 days before travel.

Airlines deny boarding for non-compliant documentation or carriers.

Major market airlines are imposing stricter operational restrictions on travelling with pets. Most recent updated restrictions came from Iberia, limiting the number of animals per flight and requiring advance notifications and planning.

Pet policies are evolving to balance animal safety, structural airport updates, and passenger comfort. While international regulations for in-cabin travel are expanding in some regions, specific technical upgrades and health bans are restricting traditional options like checked-baggage holds

The core changes to pet travel rules focus on infrastructure restrictions, breed bans, regional rule shifts: and a shift to in-cabin travel and new seat options Weight limits mean in-cabin pets generally must weigh under 8 kg (17.6 lbs) including their soft-sided carrier. The pet’s approved container must remain entirely under the seat in front of you for the duration of the flight.

Aer Lingus does not allow pets in the main passenger cabin on any flight, with the sole exception of trained service dogs. Domestic cats and dogs must travel in the aircraft’s hold, and must be arranged and booked in advance through an approved agent at IAG Cargo. Ryanair and other low cost carriers do not carry pets at all.

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) recently updated guidelines to allow dogs over 10 kg to travel in the main cabin by allowing owners to book a designated seat next to them. Airlines like Austrian Airlines and Air France ban brachycephalic (snub-nosed) dogs and cats (e.g., pugs, bulldogs, boxers, persian cats) from the cargo hold due to severe respiratory risks under stress.

Large or powerful breeds like Akitas, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, and Rottweilers face strict cargo bans or require specialised reinforced crates.

Local infrastructure updates can also reduce travel options. recently, Dublin Airport’s implementation of a new baggage belt system led to a total ban on flying pets as standard checked luggage/hold baggage due to safety concerns, forcing larger pets to fly strictly via more expensive manifest cargo routes.

There are also age requirements: Animals must be at least 10 to 15 weeks old to fly, depending on the airline’s policy. Passports, microchip registration, valid rabies vaccinations, and veterinary health certificates are mandatory for international entry.

Most major carriers require you to register your pet between 24 to 48 hours before departure, with strict caps on the maximum number of animals allowed on a single aircraft.

Flightright has updated its advice that differences in airline regulations and pricing have created difficulties for pet owners. It notes that Spain’s main carriers enforce strict limits on the number of animals per flight and often require bookings up to 48 hours in advance. Costs for cabin travel range from €35 to €175 depending on the route while hold transport exceeds €300 on long-haul flights.

Lucia Cegarra from Flightright explained that fares, weight restrictions and carrier dimensions vary between airlines with some such as Vueling and Air Europa limiting cabin travel to 10 kilos. EU Regulation 2016/429 requires a European pet passport with identification, owner details and vaccination history. Pets must have a microchip or a legible pre-3 July 2011 tattoo and a rabies vaccination at least 21 days prior with animals at least 12 weeks old for vaccination.

Airlines will deny boarding if documentation or carriers fail to meet International Air Transport Association standards and passengers receive no compensation in such cases. Travellers need to plan carefully to avoid issues with carrier dimensions and weight limits. The rules apply to travel within the EU.

Many owners underestimate the requirements, leading to potential issues. This reflects a broader trend in aviation where pet policies are becoming more rigorous to ensure safety and compliance. Travellers are advised to check specific airline rules well in advance for smooth journeys.

Lucia Cegarra shared “travelling with a dog requires planning that many travellers underestimate.”