AIRPORT GUIDE: Kaunas airport, what passengers can expect

Kaunas Airport (KUN), located 14 kilometres northeast of Kaunas city centre in Karmėlava, serves as Lithuania’s second-busiest airport, handling over 1.2 million passengers annually. The airport’s single terminal, expanded in 2008, is designed for simplicity, with arrivals on the ground floor and departures across the upper two levels. With 12 check-in desks and separate Schengen and non-Schengen security zones, the layout is clear and easy to navigate, aided by English signage. The absence of air bridges, preferred by low-cost carriers like Ryanair, means passengers board via mobile stairs, adding a practical touch. For those with mobility needs, wheelchair assistance, accessible restrooms, and lifts are available, with support arranged through airlines 48 hours in advance.

Access to the airport is straightforward, with reliable transport options connecting to Kaunas and beyond. The 29G city bus, running every 15 to 30 minutes from 5 am. to 11 pm reaches Kaunas city centre and railway station in about 30 minutes for €1 (£0.85), with tickets purchasable onboard or via the ژiogas app for €0.70.

Taxis, stationed outside the terminal, cost €20–€25 (£17–£21) to the city centre, while car rental agencies like Avis, Hertz, and Sixt operate from the arrivals area. The airport is easily reachable via the A6 highway, with 6,700 parking spaces, including a new P5 lot, offering short- and long-term options. Seven electric vehicle charging stations are available in the long-term car park, and a railway station, 500 metres away, will connect to the CMK High Speed Main Line by June 2026.

The passenger experience is efficient, though the terminal’s capacity can strain during peak times. Check-in opens two to three hours before flights and closes 40 minutes prior, with online check-in available for most airlines.

Security screening, with two checkpoints, typically takes 10 to 15 minutes but can extend to 30 minutes during busy summer periods or when strict checks slow the process. Travellers should arrive two hours early to account for potential queues. Free Wi-Fi is available in the Business Lounges, with access for economy passengers at around £25, though connectivity can be inconsistent. Charging stations are scattered across seating areas, and baby-changing facilities are provided in select restrooms. The Business Lounge in the non-Schengen departure area offers snacks, drinks, and workspaces, while a free shower facility adds convenience for layovers.

Dining and retail options are modest but functional. Landside, So! Cafe and a One Minute Store serve coffee and snacks, with a coffee priced at about £2. Airside, a restaurant offers sandwiches and local dishes, though prices can reach £10 for a meal. Duty-free shops in both departure zones provide perfumes, alcohol, and souvenirs, while a newsstand and gift shop sell travel essentials and flowers, with a 15.5% airport discount programme available. Most outlets open at 5 am, with some operating 24 hours. A pharmacy and currency exchange in the terminal enhance convenience, though only alcoholic drinks are available at the post-passport control shop.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with most flights departing within 15 minutes of schedule, supported by a 3,250-metre runway and modern navigation systems. However, winter weather, including snow or fog, can cause delays, particularly for low-cost carriers with tight schedules. Passengers should monitor flight statuses via the airport’s app or digital boards. For connections, the compact terminal simplifies transfers, with minimum connection times of 40 minutes for Schengen and 60 minutes for non-Schengen flights, often through hubs like Warsaw or Copenhagen. Fast-track security, available for purchase, reduces wait times for tight connections.

Potential delays may stem from high passenger volumes during peak seasons, strict security checks, or weather disruptions. Road traffic on the A6 during rush hours can also affect arrivals, so extra travel time is advised. With its clear layout, accessible transport links, and essential amenities, Kaunas Airport offers a practical and welcoming experience for travellers exploring Lithuania or connecting to Europe.

Ryanair

Ryanair operates from the main terminal, first floor check-in (dynamic desks 1-12; self-service kiosks available). Bag drop opens 2 hours prior. Departures are most commonly from gates 1-10 (non-Schengen area; dynamic, announced ~30-40 minutes before departure).

Ryanair operates flights to Dublin on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.