AIRPORT GUIDE: Kittilä, what passengers can expect

Kittilä Airport (KTT), located 5 kilometres north of Kittilä and 28 kilometres from Levi, serves as a key gateway to Finland’s Lapland region, handling around 370,000 passengers annually. The airport’s single terminal, expanded in 2018, is compact and user-friendly, with check-in, security, and gates all housed on one level, ensuring easy navigation with clear signage in English and Finnish. Arrivals and departures are streamlined, with a central hall connecting all services. For passengers with mobility needs, the airport offers wheelchair assistance, accessible parking, and adapted restrooms, with support available if requested 48 hours in advance through airlines or the airport’s service desk.

Access to Kittilä is convenient, with transport options tailored to its role as a winter travel hub. AirportBus operates shuttles to Levi and other resorts, timed to flight schedules, with a 30-minute trip to Levi costing €10–€15 (£8–£12). Tickets can be booked online or onboard, with services running from 8 am. to 11 pm.

Taxis, available outside the terminal, cost €40–€50 (£34–£42) to Levi, and car rental agencies like Avis, Hertz, and Europcar are located in the arrivals area, ideal for exploring Lapland’s snowy roads. The airport is accessible via the E75 highway, with 500 parking spaces, including heated options for winter, and a free drop-off zone near the terminal. A railway station at Kolari, 80 kilometres away, connects to Helsinki, though buses are the primary link to nearby resorts.

The passenger experience is efficient, designed for quick turnaround in a small facility. Check-in counters, typically 10 to 15, open two hours before flights and close 45 minutes prior, with online check-in available for airlines like Finnair and Norwegian.

Security screening, with one main checkpoint, averages 5 to 10 minutes but can reach 20 minutes during peak winter months, particularly December to March, when ski tourists increase traffic. Travellers should arrive 90 minutes early to account for potential queues. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal via the “Kittila Airport Free WiFi”network, and charging points are located near seating areas and the café. A lounge is not available, but a quiet seating area near the gates offers a place to relax. Additional amenities include a baby-changing room, a lost and found desk, and a small medical station open during flight hours.

Dining and retail options are limited but sufficient for the airport’s size. The Café & Bar in the departure area serves hot meals, sandwiches, and local specialities like reindeer soup, with a coffee priced at €3 and meals around €10–€15. A small duty-free shop offers alcohol, perfumes, and Finnish souvenirs, while a newsstand sells snacks and magazines, open from 6 am. until the last flight. Smoking is restricted to an outdoor area near the terminal entrance. The lack of 24-hour dining means travellers should plan for late-night arrivals.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with most flights departing within 15 minutes of schedule, supported by a 2,500-metre runway equipped for winter operations. However, heavy snow or fog, common in Lapland, can cause delays or diversions, particularly in January and February. Passengers should monitor flight statuses via airline apps or terminal screens. For connections, the small terminal simplifies transfers, with minimum connection times of 40 minutes for domestic and 60 minutes for international flights, typically through Helsinki. The absence of air bridges means boarding via stairs, which can slow slightly in icy conditions.Potential delays often stem from winter weather, which may affect both flights and ground transport. High passenger volumes during ski season can also strain check-in and baggage handling, so early arrival is advised. Road access may slow due to snow on the E75, particularly during storms, so travellers should allow extra time.

Aer Lingus check-in is in the main terminal, departures hall (dynamic desks 1-10; self-service kiosks available; high winter volume). Departures are most commonly from gates 1-6 (non-Schengen area; dynamic, announced ~30-40 minutes before departure).