La Rochelle–خle de Ré Airport (LRH), located 5 kilometres north of La Rochelle in the Charente-Maritime department, serves as a welcoming hub for travellers exploring France’s Atlantic coast, handling around 240,000 passengers annually. The single terminal, covering 1,700 square metres, offers a straightforward layout with check-in, security, and gates on one level, ensuring easy navigation with clear English and French signage. Arrivals and departures are seamlessly integrated, and passengers with mobility needs can access wheelchair assistance, accessible toilets, and ramps, with support available if requested 48 hours in advance through airlines or the airport’s information desk.

Access to the airport is convenient, with multiple transport options connecting to La Rochelle and nearby خle de Ré. The Illico 1b bus runs Monday to Saturday from 6:01 am. to 9:19 pm reaching the city centre in about 15 minutes for €1.50 (£1.30), with services every 20 minutes. On Sundays and holidays, the D5 bus operates hourly from 9:04 am. to 7:04 pm. Bus lines 150–152 connect to خle de Ré villages, with fares around €2.

Taxis, available outside the terminal, cost approximately €15 (£13) to central La Rochelle, while car rental agencies like Avis and Hertz are located in the arrivals area. The airport is accessible via the N237 road, with 250 parking spaces near the terminal, though pre-booking car rentals is advised due to limited availability. A free drop-off zone adds convenience for quick farewells.

The passenger experience is designed for efficiency, though the small terminal can feel busy during peak summer months. Check-in desks, around 20 in total, open two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international, closing 40 minutes prior, with online check-in available for airlines like Ryanair and easyJet.

Security screening averages 5 to 10 minutes but can extend to 30 minutes during high season due to a single checkpoint. Travellers should arrive 90 minutes early for domestic and two hours for international flights to account for potential queues. Free Wi-Fi is available via the “AdP_FreeWifi” network, and charging points are scattered near seating areas. A lounge is not available, but a quiet seating area and a first aid station provide basic comfort. Additional facilities include a mailbox, ATMs, and a lost and found counter.

Dining and retail options are modest but practical. The L’Escal’Express restaurant in the main hall serves seafood, salads, and homemade pastries, with a coffee priced at €2 and meals around €10–€15. A snack bar at the departure gate offers sandwiches and drinks. The Aelia duty-free shop, accessible after security, sells cosmetics, perfumes, and local products like hand-crafted soaps, while a small gift shop provides souvenirs and snacks, open from 5 am. until the last flight. A currency exchange desk is available landside, though some passengers note limited dining variety during off-peak hours.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with most flights departing within 15 minutes of schedule, supported by a 2,255-metre runway. However, summer congestion and occasional fog along the Atlantic coast can cause delays. Passengers should monitor flight statuses via the airport’s website or screens. For connections, the compact terminal simplifies transfers, with minimum connection times of 40 minutes for domestic and 60 minutes for international flights, often through hubs like London or Lyon. The absence of fast-track services means early arrival is key for tight connections.Potential delays may arise from high passenger volumes in summer, particularly for seasonal routes to destinations like Bristol or Dublin, leading to crowded check-in and security areas. Immigration for non-Schengen flights can be slow, with waits of up to an hour reported, exacerbated by ongoing terminal expansion work. Road traffic on the N237 during peak hours may also delay arrivals, so extra travel time is advised.

Ryanair

Ryanair operates from the main terminal, with check-in desks typically in the check-in area (desks 1–5). Exact desk numbers are displayed on airport screens. Bag drop opens 2 hours prior.

Flights to Ireland (Dublin) typically depart from non Schengen gates (gates 1–2). Gates are assigned dynamically and shown on departure boards; announced ~30-40 minutes before departure).

Ryanair operates flights to Dublin on Mondays and Fridays. As a smaller airport, facilities and gate assignments are limited.