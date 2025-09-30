AIRPORT GUIDE: Vilnius, what passengers can expect

Located just 6 kilometres south of Vilnius city centre, the airport serves as a base for airBaltic, Ryanair, and Wizz Air, handling around 5 million passengers annually. The passenger experience is designed for ease, with a single terminal split into an older Arrivals section and a newly opened Departures terminal, which boosts capacity to 2,400 passengers per hour. The layout is intuitive, with clear signage guiding travellers through check-in, security, and boarding areas. Six passenger boarding bridges streamline access to aircraft, though some flights may require bus transfers to remote stands. The compact design ensures short walking distances, making navigation simple even for first-time visitors.

Getting to and from the city is convenient and affordable. The Vilnius-Airport train, a dedicated service, whisks passengers to the central railway station in just 7 minutes for €0.80, with 16 daily departures. Buses, including routes 1, 2, 3G, 88, and 88N, connect the airport to the city centre in 15-20 minutes for €1-€2, with tickets available from drivers or nearby kiosks.

Taxis, stationed outside Arrivals, offer a quick 15-minute ride to the city for about €10-€17, depending on the time of day. For those driving, car rental agencies like Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, and SIXT are on-site, and parking costs around €10 per day. A footpath links the nearby train station to the terminal, enhancing accessibility for all travellers.

The airport’s facilities cater to diverse needs. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout, though charging points are limited, so travellers should plan accordingly. Baby-care rooms, accessible via the Information Desk, and a children’s play area help families feel at ease. Passengers with reduced mobility benefit from dedicated assistance, ensuring a smooth journey from arrival to boarding. A pharmacy, post office, and public telephones are on hand, while a small cinema screening short films adds a unique touch. The Business Club lounge, open to priority passengers or for a €22 fee, offers Wi-Fi, workstations, and refreshments, while the VIP Terminal provides a more exclusive experience for €270 per person. Luggage storage, costing €2 per hour, and wrapping services are available in the main departure hall.

Dining options suit a range of preferences, with cafes, snack bars, and restaurants spread across both levels. Travellers can enjoy local Lithuanian dishes or international fare, including fast food from familiar chains. Duty-free shops offer perfumes, electronics, books, and souvenirs, while other stores provide travel essentials. The retail selection, though modest, meets most passenger needs, with operating hours tied to flight schedules.

On-time performance at Vilnius Airport is generally strong, earning a 4/5 rating based on recent flight data. The airport facilitates efficient connections, particularly for airBaltic and Ryanair passengers, with a minimum connection time of around 40 minutes. The single terminal simplifies transfers, as Schengen and non-Schengen areas are connected post-security. However, travellers should be cautious of potential delays during peak morning and evening hours when flight traffic is heaviest.

Security and check-in queues can lengthen during these times, so arriving early is advisable. Weather, particularly winter snow, may occasionally disrupt schedules, and limited gate availability could cause minor boarding delays if flights are closely scheduled.Vilnius Čiurlionis International Airport combines practicality with a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring travellers move through with ease.