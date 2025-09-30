AIRPORT GUIDE: Zagreb, what passengers can expect

Zagreb Franjo Tuđman Airport, Croatia’s busiest aviation hub, offers travellers a modern and efficient experience, serving as an ideal gateway to the capital’s rich history and culture.

Located in Velika Gorica, 10 kilometres southeast of Zagreb’s city centre, the airport handles over 4.3 million passengers annually, acting as a hub for Croatia Airlines and a focus city for Ryanair and Trade Air. The passenger experience is streamlined, with a single, modern terminal opened in 2017, spanning 65,800 square metres across three levels. Arrivals occupy the ground floor, while Departures, with 45 check-in desks and nine security checkpoints, are on the first floor. Eight air bridges and three remote stands ensure smooth boarding, with clear signage and lifts making navigation straightforward, though bus transfers may be required for some flights.

Transit to and from Zagreb is convenient and affordable. The Pleso Prijevoz shuttle bus, operated by Croatia Airlines, runs every 30 minutes to the main bus station on Marin Držić Avenue, taking about 25 minutes for €5.97, with tickets available online or from the driver. The ZET public bus (line 290) connects Kvaternik Square to the airport via Velika Gorica, departing every 35 minutes for €1.30, though the 40-minute journey includes multiple stops.

Taxis, stationed outside Arrivals, reach the city centre in 20-30 minutes for €15-20, while Uber offers similar rates. Car rentals from Hertz, Europcar, and Sixt are available in the Arrivals hall, and the airport’s proximity to the A3 motorway ensures a quick drive. Parking includes over 1,250 spaces, with rates starting at €3.50 for 29 minutes and a free 10-minute “Kiss & Fly” drop-off option.

The airport’s facilities cater to a range of needs. Free Wi-Fi, accessible via the “Zagreb_Airport_Free” network, is available throughout, and charging points are scattered across public areas. Families benefit from baby-changing facilities, children’s play areas near Gates 4/5 and 12/13, and complimentary strollers. Passengers with reduced mobility can request assistance 48 hours in advance, with lifts and designated parking spaces ensuring accessibility. The Zrinjevac Lounge in International Departures and Diners Club Lounge on the first floor offer snacks, Wi-Fi, and workspaces for €25-30 or free for eligible passengers. A prayer room, lost and found desk, luggage storage (€2/hour), and a visitor centre near baggage claim enhance convenience. A mezzanine on the second floor provides deck chairs for resting, though the airport permits overnight stays only landside.

Dining options include the Faust Vrancic Restaurant on the first floor, offering self-service and table-service Croatian and international dishes with runway views. Caffe Nero, located at two spots, serves coffee and grab-and-go items, while Brewmark, a pub in International Departures, offers local beers and hot meals. Spread provides customisable pizzas and salads, and a snack bar operates from 05:30 to midnight. Retail features Aelia Duty Free shops with Croatian souvenirs, perfumes, and liquor, alongside From Designers With Love, selling local crafts, and luxury brands like Pandora and Swarovski. Tisak and Needstop offer newspapers, snacks, and travel essentials, with hours tied to flight schedules.

On-time performance is generally strong, with the airport managing around 30 airlines, including Croatia Airlines, Lufthansa, and Ryanair, serving destinations like Frankfurt, Dubrovnik, and Amsterdam. Connections are efficient, particularly for Croatia Airlines passengers, with a minimum transfer time of 45 minutes.

The single terminal simplifies Schengen and non-Schengen transfers, though international passengers may need to clear passport control. Potential delays can occur during peak summer months, when check-in and security queues may extend, especially for luggage check-in with low-cost carriers. Winter weather or occasional technical issues, such as baggage sorting delays, may also affect schedules, so arriving two hours early is recommended.