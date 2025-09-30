AIRPORT GUIDE: Zakynthos, what passengers can expect

Zakynthos International Airport, the gateway to one of Greece’s most beloved Ionian islands, offers travellers a compact and straightforward experience, perfect for those eager to explore the island’s azure beaches and historic sites.

Located just 4.3 kilometres southwest of Zakynthos Town in the Kalamaki area, the airport serves around 1.8 million passengers annually, primarily through seasonal flights operated by airlines like EasyJet, Ryanair, and TUI Airways. The passenger experience is simple, with a single terminal handling both Arrivals and Departures on one level. The layout includes 18 check-in desks, six gates, and a small baggage reclaim area, with clear signage guiding travellers through security and passport control. While the terminal’s modest size means short walking distances, bus transfers to aircraft are common due to limited air bridges, and passengers should expect a brief outdoor walk to board.

Getting to and from Zakynthos Town is quick and accessible. No direct public bus service operates from the airport, but KTEL taxis, available outside Arrivals, reach the town centre in 10-15 minutes for €15-20, with fares slightly higher at night. Pre-booked private transfers, starting at €20, offer a hassle-free alternative, with companies like Welcome Pickups providing English-speaking drivers. Car rentals from Hertz, Avis, and Sixt are located in the Arrivals hall, ideal for exploring the island’s beaches like Navagio or Tsilivi. The airport is easily reached via the Zakynthos-Kalamaki road, and a small parking lot with 200 spaces offers free short-term parking for drop-offs, though long-term parking costs €5-7 per day. Walking or cycling to the airport is less practical due to limited pedestrian paths and the island’s hilly terrain.

Facilities at Zakynthos Airport are basic but functional, meeting essential traveller needs. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal, though signal strength can vary, and charging points are limited to the departure lounge. Families have access to a baby-changing room near the restrooms, and passengers with reduced mobility can request assistance through airlines or the airport’s information desk, though advance notice is recommended due to limited staff. A small lounge, accessible for €20 or free for select ticket holders, provides snacks, drinks, and a quiet space with runway views. ATMs, a currency exchange, and a lost and found desk are available in the main hall, but there are no dedicated sleeping areas, and the airport closes overnight, typically from midnight to 04:00, depending on flight schedules.

Dining options are limited but practical, with a café-bar in the departure lounge serving coffee, pastries, and light Greek dishes like souvlaki and tzatziki. A snack kiosk offers grab-and-go items, ideal for quick bites before boarding. Retail includes a duty-free shop in Departures, selling perfumes, tobacco, local wines, and Zakynthian souvenirs like olive oil and honey. A newsagent provides travel essentials, with all outlets operating in line with flight schedules, typically closing after the last departure.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with the airport handling a seasonal schedule of flights to European destinations like London, Amsterdam, and Vienna. Connections are minimal due to the focus on point-to-point routes, but transfers through hubs like Athens or Thessaloniki are possible, requiring at least 90 minutes due to the small terminal’s capacity and potential re-security checks.

Travellers should be mindful of potential delays during peak summer months, particularly July and August, when tourist traffic can lead to 30-minute queues at check-in and security, especially for evening flights. Summer thunderstorms or high winds may occasionally disrupt schedules, and limited gate space can cause boarding delays if multiple flights are scheduled simultaneously, so arriving three hours early for international flights is advisable.