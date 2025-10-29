Trending
American Cruise Line: 10 New Ships, American Pioneer Debut

Charles Robertson CEO American Cruise LInes
American Cruise Lines has announced 10 new ships through 2028, starting with American Pioneer debuting 31 October in Florida.

American Pioneer, second Patriot Class this year, sails 16-day Grand Florida Coast and Keys from Amelia Island to St. Petersburg.

Order includes five American Riverboats and four more Patriot Class under Project Blue. Ships support domestic itineraries on Mississippi, Alaska, East Coast, expanding to Great Lakes, Arkansas River, National Parks. Rollout averages one ship every four months.

Charles B. Robertson shared American’s order book reflects our confidence in the domestic cruise market and the product we have pioneered in the USA. The new ships will roll out at an average pace of one every four months and keep us on a disciplined growth trajectory.

