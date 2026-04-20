MSC Euribia departs Dubai en route to Baltic for May 16 start to Northern European season

MSC Euribia left Dubai and transited Strait of Hormuz

Ship heads to Northern Europe for May season start

Cruises from Kiel on 16 May and Copenhagen on 17 May

Original schedule confirmed after earlier adjustments

Cancelled cruise guests offered transfer option from 19 April

MSC Cruises has confrirmed the MSC Euribia has departed from Dubai and the ship has transited the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel now sails towards Northern Europe for its summer season. MSC Cruises confirmed the original schedule remains in place.

The ship completed the passage with coordination from relevant authorities. The Euribia will arrive in time for the cruise departing Kiel on 16 May and Copenhagen on 17 May. All following sailings will operate as planned.

Guests whose cruises were cancelled received the option to transfer bookings to the new sailing. Contact with affected guests began on 19 April. The company managed the changes directly with passengers.