Amsterdam Schiphol faces THIRD day of weather delays as KLM Dublin flights cancelled

By on Aviation

Passengers at Schiphol Airport is entering its third day of delays and cacnellations due to weather conditions. Airlines pre-emptively cancelled over 100 flights on Saturday January 3  amid warnings of scattered snowfall. 

Dublin flights cancelled today include:

  • Amsterdam KL134@05.55 & inbound KL135
  • Amsterdam KL1346@08.50
  • Amsterdam KL1140@13.25 & inbound KL1139 

Schiphol Airport issued warnings about further possible delays or cancellations because of winter weather combined with wind direction and aircraft de-icing. 

While snow covering the runways, as strong winds buffeted the area, airlines cancelled dozens of flights on January 2 2025 amid snow and strong winds. Over 300 flights faced cancellation and more than 600 experienced delays, affecting around 7,000 passengers. 

Aer `Lingus, British Airways, easyJet and KLM cancelled services to and from the airport. Dublin flights affected on Friday, including EI610 at 17:15, inbound EI611, and inbound KL1145.

