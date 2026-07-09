Applications open for SETU part-time Hospitality and Tourism Management course

Applications have opened for SETU part-time Bachelor of Business in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Students continue employment and attend classes one day per week.

The programme commences in September 2026.

County Wexford Chamber Skillnet provides up to 40pc fee funding.

Graduates prepare for management roles across hotels and tourism organisations.

Applications have opened for SETU’s part-time Bachelor of Business in Hospitality and Tourism Management

South East Technological University has launched a new Bachelor of Business in Hospitality and Tourism Management as a part-time work-integrated programme. Learners combine paid employment with studies and attend classes one day per week while they apply learning through industry projects. The programme starts in September 2026 and applications remain open.

Industry partners including Fáilte Ireland, the Irish Hotels Federation and the Irish Hospitality Institute contributed to the course design. It addresses skills needs in the national tourism strategy for 2025 to 2030. County Wexford Chamber Skillnet offers funding of up to 40pc of programme fees and the Irish Hospitality Institute provides student membership.

Graduates gain expertise in leadership, customer experience, sustainability, digital marketing and revenue management. The programme prepares students for supervisory and management roles in hotels, restaurants, visitor attractions and events. SUSI part-time funding is available for eligible candidates.

Jacinta Greene-Beatty shared “This programme embodies the old Irish seanfhocal, ‘Giorraíonn beirt bóthar’ or ‘two shorten the road’.”