Risteárd Sheridan appointed Chair of Aircraft Leasing Ireland

Aircraft Leasing Ireland has named Risteárd Sheridan as Chair.

Risteárd Sheridan serves as Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at AerCap.

Claire Walsh of Skyworks takes the Vice-Chair position.

The Irish leasing sector supports 8,543 jobs and $315 billion in assets.

The appointment follows Karl Griffin’s two-year leadership term.

Aircraft Leasing Ireland has appointed Risteárd Sheridan as its new Chair. He succeeds Karl Griffin after a two-year term and takes the role while serving as Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at AerCap. Claire Walsh assumes the position of Vice-Chair and will become Chair in 2028.

Risteárd Sheridan joined AerCap in 2017 and holds degrees from University College Dublin. He previously worked with KPMG and EY on governance and financial matters. The organisation represents the aircraft leasing industry in Ireland which manages $315 billion in assets and supports 8,543 local jobs.

Elizabeth Bowen noted the sector’s global position and collaborative work with government and EU bodies. The appointment follows advocacy during EU-US tariff negotiations. Aircraft Leasing Ireland forms part of Financial Services Ireland within Ibec.

Risteárd Sheridan shared “It is an honour to be appointed Chair of Aircraft Leasing Ireland, representing our members in a global industry that is based here in Ireland.”