Ryanair loses appeals in EU Court over Italy Covid aid

The EU General Court dismissed Ryanair’s appeal against Italy’s Covid aid scheme.

Italy allocated €130m initially and added €100m to the airline support fund.

The court ruled the aid complied with EU non-discrimination principles.

Ryanair challenged both the aid and the European Commission approval process.

The case followed an earlier 2023 ruling and 2025 referral.

Ryanair has lost its appeal against Italy’s state aid scheme for airlines during the Covid pandemic. The European Union’s General Court dismissed the case and ruled that the subsidies complied with EU law on non-discrimination and freedoms of services and establishment. Italy provided the aid through a fund that started at €130m and later increased by €100m.

The scheme supported airlines licensed in Italy and received approval from the European Commission. Ryanair challenged the decision on grounds of discrimination and procedural issues. The General Court first struck down the Commission decision in 2023 but the Court of Justice referred the matter back in 2025.

Ryanair pursued similar actions in other member states. The court confirmed the Italian aid measures met EU requirements. The ruling finalises the legal challenge against the support package.