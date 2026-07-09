Welsh First Minister highlights cruise tourism contribution during ship visit

The Welsh First Minister visited Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Grandeur in Holyhead.

Cruise tourism represents 10pc of Wales’ international visitors.

Wales welcomes around 100 cruise ships this year.

Over 100,000 passengers and crew members arrive through Welsh ports.

Discussions focused on growth, local benefits and net zero targets by 2050.

The Welsh First Minister has praised cruise tourism as a key driver of the visitor economy during a visit to Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Grandeur in Holyhead. Rhun ap Iorwerth met ship officers, toured the bridge and joined a roundtable discussion on expanding cruise benefits across Wales. Around 100 cruise ships visit Welsh ports this year.

Cruise accounts for 10pc of Wales’ international visitors. Holyhead and Fishguard rank among popular destinations in the British Isles with additional calls at Newport, Swansea, Cardiff and Milford Haven. The Cruise Wales partnership brings government and industry together to attract more ships and support local communities.

Discussions addressed growth, local business opportunities and the pathway to net zero emissions by 2050. The visit occurred halfway through the current cruise season and signalled continued government support for the sector. Over 100,000 cruise passengers and crew members arrive in Wales this year.

Rhun ap Iorwerth shared “Cruise is one of the fastest growing sectors of tourism, with six ports in Wales by now.”