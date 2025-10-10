Ashford Castle reports 65pc of guests come from north America

Niall Rochford GM of Ashford Castle

Ashford Castle Hotel Ltd revealed revenues increased to €32m for 2024 on 9 October 2025, driven by higher average room rates and ultra high net worth guests booking the Presidential Suite at up to €7,250 per night.

Pre-tax profits fell 27pc to €1.32m due to higher food and labour costs, with EBITDA decreasing to €6.58m from €7.38m.

Staff numbers reduced from 342 to 327, while staff costs rose from €10.7m to €11.4m, and local authority rates tripled to €451,619 with insurance up to €355,082. US visitors accounted for 65pc of business and Irish guests 25pc, with occupancy at maximum capacity from June to September 2025. Directors expect revenues to rise in 2025, supported by a VAT cut for hospitality.

US guests comprised 65pc of business, Irish 25pc; maximum occupancy June to September 2025.

Presidential Suite rates up to €7,250 per night; 2025 revenues forecast to increase with VAT cut.

GM Niall Rochford shared: “We are working harder to generate profits.” Niall Rochford shared: “It is appropriate as it is extremely difficult to make any level of profit in food-led businesses right now.”